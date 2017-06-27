City's top lawyer insists School Committee has no authority over location of new Lowell high school
City Solicitor Christine O'Connor has doubled-down on her assessment that the School Committee has no authority over where the new Lowell High School will be located. On Monday, O'Connor issued a three-page legal opinion stating that -- despite language in two of Lowell's governing documents -- the decision rests solely with the City Council.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10)
|7 hr
|Reeves
|56
|Whatever happened with the Tax Fraud Sentencing...
|Mon
|Peter Anderson
|1
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|Jun 24
|Sla
|18,304
|Tyngsboro Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Jun 22
|Musikologist
|25
|3 indicted in Billerica home-invasion, murder
|Jun 20
|Billerica mom
|1
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|Jun 18
|Cherylanne
|347
|spear house restaurant (Jan '09)
|Jun 16
|deluca1
|7
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC