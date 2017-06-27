City's top lawyer insists School Comm...

City's top lawyer insists School Committee has no authority over location of new Lowell high school

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Lowell Sun

City Solicitor Christine O'Connor has doubled-down on her assessment that the School Committee has no authority over where the new Lowell High School will be located. On Monday, O'Connor issued a three-page legal opinion stating that -- despite language in two of Lowell's governing documents -- the decision rests solely with the City Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10) 7 hr Reeves 56
Whatever happened with the Tax Fraud Sentencing... Mon Peter Anderson 1
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) Jun 24 Sla 18,304
Tyngsboro Music Selection (Aug '12) Jun 22 Musikologist 25
News 3 indicted in Billerica home-invasion, murder Jun 20 Billerica mom 1
Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08) Jun 18 Cherylanne 347
spear house restaurant (Jan '09) Jun 16 deluca1 7
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,267 • Total comments across all topics: 282,064,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC