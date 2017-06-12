City OKs finance plan to fix bridges

The City Council voted to approve a $3.5 million financing plan needed to repair seven bridges, cutting in half what is still needed for the project. Prior to Tuesday night's vote in favor of the plan that included approval of capital funding, City Manager Kevin Murphy announced that the remaining $3.5 million needed by the end of the month is within reach.

