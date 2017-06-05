CIT's Come Play With Us
On the rainy, cold early evening of May 25, Community Teamwork Inc.'s Key Players Awards hosted the "Come Play With Us" event at the James Houlares Learning Center in Lowell. More than 200 guests entered a large white tent and received a red nose - which most wore - in honor of Red Nose Day's "Help End Child Poverty!" The Key Player Awards honored the personable Rita O'Brien Dee of Tewksbury for her 52 years of continuous service to CTI, the Big Brothers Big Sisters Advisory Council, and Merrimack Valley Housing Partnership.
