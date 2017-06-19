Chelmsford weighs options for legal c...

Chelmsford weighs options for legal counsel

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Lowell Sun

Selectmen are exploring their options for legal services after using KP Law for two decades, On June 5, the board met with KP Law and Murphy, Hesse, Toomey & Lehane, LLP, the firm that provides legal services for the School Department and School Committee. On Monday, they met with Mirick O'Connell, which at one point provided labor counsel for Chelmsford, and Blatman, Bobrowski & Haverty, LLC, which is special counsel for the town in fighting the asphalt plant just over the border in Westford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Whatever happened with the Tax Fraud Sentencing... 2 hr Peter Anderson 1
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) Sat Sla 18,304
Tyngsboro Music Selection (Aug '12) Jun 22 Musikologist 25
News 3 indicted in Billerica home-invasion, murder Jun 20 Billerica mom 1
Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08) Jun 18 Cherylanne 347
spear house restaurant (Jan '09) Jun 16 deluca1 7
lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08) Jun 14 DonMoody 813
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,402 • Total comments across all topics: 282,039,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC