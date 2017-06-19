Chelmsford weighs options for legal counsel
Selectmen are exploring their options for legal services after using KP Law for two decades, On June 5, the board met with KP Law and Murphy, Hesse, Toomey & Lehane, LLP, the firm that provides legal services for the School Department and School Committee. On Monday, they met with Mirick O'Connell, which at one point provided labor counsel for Chelmsford, and Blatman, Bobrowski & Haverty, LLC, which is special counsel for the town in fighting the asphalt plant just over the border in Westford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whatever happened with the Tax Fraud Sentencing...
|2 hr
|Peter Anderson
|1
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|Sat
|Sla
|18,304
|Tyngsboro Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Jun 22
|Musikologist
|25
|3 indicted in Billerica home-invasion, murder
|Jun 20
|Billerica mom
|1
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|Jun 18
|Cherylanne
|347
|spear house restaurant (Jan '09)
|Jun 16
|deluca1
|7
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|Jun 14
|DonMoody
|813
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC