Chelmsford weighs options for legal counsel

Selectmen are exploring their options for legal services after using KP Law for two decades, On June 5, the board met with KP Law and Murphy, Hesse, Toomey & Lehane, LLP, the firm that provides legal services for the School Department and School Committee. On Monday, they met with Mirick O'Connell, which at one point provided labor counsel for Chelmsford, and Blatman, Bobrowski & Haverty, LLC, which is special counsel for the town in fighting the asphalt plant just over the border in Westford.

