Chelmsford seeks input on Roberts Field vision
Big changes are planned for Roberts Field, and the committee tasked with creating its master plan wants more input from residents on the projects it seeks. The draft master plan, developed by the Roberts Field Improvement Committee, calls for several changes, from a new playground to a bandstand and multi-use pavilion, according to Chairman Bill Askenburg.
