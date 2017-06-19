Backtalk: 6/24/2017

Backtalk: 6/24/2017

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

LET VOTERS DECIDE: When Greater Lowell Tech and Dracut did their school renovation projects, they had to go through the election process and the people voted. Why not Lowell? NICE MOVE: I am so happy that the City Council voted to move the high school to Cawley Stadium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) 14 hr Sla 18,304
Tyngsboro Music Selection (Aug '12) Thu Musikologist 25
News 3 indicted in Billerica home-invasion, murder Jun 20 Billerica mom 1
Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08) Jun 18 Cherylanne 347
spear house restaurant (Jan '09) Jun 16 deluca1 7
lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08) Jun 14 DonMoody 813
News Merrimack Education Center building dedicated t... (Oct '09) Jun 13 MrsT 3
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Syria
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,011 • Total comments across all topics: 282,008,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC