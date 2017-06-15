Backtalk: 6/15/2017

Backtalk: 6/15/2017

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

DEAL MAKER: I've got to give Town Manager Jim Duggan kudos for taking Genesis away from Lowell. I can't believe the city couldn't seal the deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
spear house restaurant (Jan '09) 55 min deluca1 7
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) 1 hr Bob KA-58 18,279
lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08) Wed DonMoody 813
News Merrimack Education Center building dedicated t... (Oct '09) Tue MrsT 3
News Lowell woman ID'd as one of 2 stabbing victims (Jul '10) Jun 9 Jennette Souza 68
do you remember? (wilmington style) (Aug '08) Jun 4 DBradbury 360
Should have said something Jun 1 Susan 1
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,480 • Total comments across all topics: 281,796,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC