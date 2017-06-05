Ayer's Sandy Pond School now an historic landmark
A one-room schoolhouse built in 1868 is one of the newest additions to the National Register of Historic Places, added in May. The Sandy Pond School looks much the same as it did 150 years ago. It gained a wooden ell in 1910, probably a repurpose of a shed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|1 hr
|highlands guy
|18,268
|do you remember? (wilmington style) (Aug '08)
|Jun 4
|DBradbury
|360
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|Jun 2
|chlyn
|812
|Should have said something
|Jun 1
|Susan
|1
|Dracut senior housing inches closer, but with a...
|May 23
|Patricia Russell
|1
|Domestic assault charges dropped against former...
|May 22
|hammerhead
|1
|Camp Saint Mary's (Jan '09)
|May 15
|Amyboorie
|37
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC