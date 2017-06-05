Ayer's Sandy Pond School now an histo...

Ayer's Sandy Pond School now an historic landmark

A one-room schoolhouse built in 1868 is one of the newest additions to the National Register of Historic Places, added in May. The Sandy Pond School looks much the same as it did 150 years ago. It gained a wooden ell in 1910, probably a repurpose of a shed.

