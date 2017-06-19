Article 97 clears Senate hurdle
The state Senate has engrossed Lowell's home rule petition requesting that conservation restrictions be lifted on fields near Cawley Stadium to make way for the new high school. The petition will now go back to the House, where it was already engrossed, for a roll call vote and then return to the Senate.
