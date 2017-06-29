Arrest Log: 6/29/2017
Luis Morales, 25, 871 Middlesex St., Apt. 11; warrant , operating a motor vehicle after revocation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|spear house restaurant (Jan '09)
|15 hr
|Wondering
|9
|Rape charges dropped in Westford beach case (Sep '09)
|Wed
|Normal Guy
|41
|why do girls lie about being pregnant? (Apr '09)
|Wed
|Titilayo
|27
|Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10)
|Jun 27
|Reeves
|56
|Whatever happened with the Tax Fraud Sentencing...
|Jun 26
|Peter Anderson
|1
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|Jun 24
|Sla
|18,304
|Tyngsboro Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Jun 22
|Musikologist
|25
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC