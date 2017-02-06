Arrest Log: 6/2/2017

Arrest Log: 6/2/2017

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

Ryan Haakenstad, 33, 26 Third St., Lowell; operation of motor vehicle with suspended license, receiving stolen motor vehicle, two counts of assault and battery, miscellaneous municipal ordinance, motor vehicle operator providing false name to a police officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, OUI drugs. -- Caroline Muchai, 46, 333 First St.; warrant , uninsured motor vehicle, operation of motor vehicle with registration revoked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) 4 hr highlands guy 18,256
lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08) 4 hr chlyn 812
Should have said something 23 hr Susan 1
News Dracut senior housing inches closer, but with a... May 23 Patricia Russell 1
News Domestic assault charges dropped against former... May 22 hammerhead 1
do you remember? (wilmington style) (Aug '08) May 19 Airgoz 359
Camp Saint Mary's (Jan '09) May 15 Amyboorie 37
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,553 • Total comments across all topics: 281,465,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC