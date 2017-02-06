Arrest Log: 6/2/2017
Ryan Haakenstad, 33, 26 Third St., Lowell; operation of motor vehicle with suspended license, receiving stolen motor vehicle, two counts of assault and battery, miscellaneous municipal ordinance, motor vehicle operator providing false name to a police officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, OUI drugs. -- Caroline Muchai, 46, 333 First St.; warrant , uninsured motor vehicle, operation of motor vehicle with registration revoked.
