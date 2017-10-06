Arrest Log: 6/10/2017

Tanya Berry, 46, 304 Broadway St., Methuen; larceny more than $250, possessing a burglarious instrument, using motor vehicle without authority. -- Jason Ward, 44, 18 Lancaster Road, Shirley; using motor vehicle without authority, larceny more than $250, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, possessing a burglarious instrument, operating motor vehicle with a suspended/revoked license, refusing to identify self.

