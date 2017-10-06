Arrest Log: 6/10/2017

Arrest Log: 6/10/2017

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

Tanya Berry, 46, 304 Broadway St., Methuen; larceny more than $250, possessing a burglarious instrument, using motor vehicle without authority. -- Jason Ward, 44, 18 Lancaster Road, Shirley; using motor vehicle without authority, larceny more than $250, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, possessing a burglarious instrument, operating motor vehicle with a suspended/revoked license, refusing to identify self.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) Fri highlands guy 18,272
News Lowell woman ID'd as one of 2 stabbing victims (Jul '10) Fri Jennette Souza 68
do you remember? (wilmington style) (Aug '08) Jun 4 DBradbury 360
lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08) Jun 2 chlyn 812
Should have said something Jun 1 Susan 1
News Dracut senior housing inches closer, but with a... May 23 Patricia Russell 1
News Domestic assault charges dropped against former... May 22 hammerhead 1
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. North Korea
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,873 • Total comments across all topics: 281,660,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC