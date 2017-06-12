AG fines three Lowell staffing agenci...

AG fines three Lowell staffing agencies in labor dispute

Three staffing agencies that supplied workers to a Lowell-based reusable bag company have been fined more than $80,000 for their roles in a labor scheme that deprived hundreds of workers of fair pay. Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday that her office's Fair Labor Division has cited Labor Express Inc., LNC Labor Services Inc. and Panha Corp. for numerous wage and hour violations in connection with depriving staff provided to UnWrapped Inc. of minimum wage and overtime pay.

