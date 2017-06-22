After vote to move high school, Lowel...

After vote to move high school, Lowell faces lingering divisions

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

As the City Council meeting continued into the wee hours Wednesday morning, the verbal sparring over plans for a new high school turned ugly. Two councilors yelled at each other over who had the right to speak.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) 11 hr highlands guy 18,299
News 3 indicted in Billerica home-invasion, murder Tue Billerica mom 1
Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08) Jun 18 Cherylanne 347
spear house restaurant (Jan '09) Jun 16 deluca1 7
lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08) Jun 14 DonMoody 813
News Merrimack Education Center building dedicated t... (Oct '09) Jun 13 MrsT 3
News Lowell woman ID'd as one of 2 stabbing victims (Jul '10) Jun 9 Jennette Souza 68
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,690 • Total comments across all topics: 281,947,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC