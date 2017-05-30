2 Notre Dame Academy seniors earn Med...

2 Notre Dame Academy seniors earn Medeiros grant to BU

Academy of Notre Dame seniors Priya Kumari of Tyngsboro and Radhika Bhagat of Lowell have won two of the prestigious Cardinal Medeiros Scholarships to attend Boston University this fall. The scholarship is a four-year, full-tuition award available to selected graduating seniors from parochial high schools in the Archdiocese of Boston.

