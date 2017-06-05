1 injured in Lowell rollover
Two cars, both traveling inbound on Dutton Street, appeared to be involved in the accident about 9 a.m. but it is unclear how the crash occurred. Skid marks on the median indicated the white Lexus sedan appeared to have rolled over the median, landing on its roof in the opposite lanes of travel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
