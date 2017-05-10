Woman slain in Lowell shooting

Woman slain in Lowell shooting

Read more: Sentinel & Enterprise

Police are searching for a so-far unidentified suspect whom District Attorney Marian Ryan described as "armed and extremely dangerous" after a woman was shot and killed at 166 Stevens St., Thursday morning. Meanwhile, police and a SWAT team from the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council surrounded a home at 1467 Gorham St., later Thursday morning, though they eventually left the area without arresting anyone.

