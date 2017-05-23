Westford's Budget Blinds
If you ask Gary Zimmerman, an Air Force veteran who owns Budget Blinds Serving Westford, business ownership can be a valuable line of work for those transitioning from the military to civilian life. "Small business is really the engine of the economy," Zimmerman said.
