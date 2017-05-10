Veterans get thunderous applause at ceremony
A thundering standing ovation and chants of "U.S.A., U.S.A." rang down from the balcony of the City Council chambers on Tuesday, as local dignitaries recognized the first four winners of the city's new veteran of the month award. The acknowledgment during the council meeting came after an hourlong ceremony in the mayor's reception room, which was attended by U.S. Rep. Niki Tsongas.
Lowell Discussions
