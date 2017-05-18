Two MCC students to address graduates
Middlesex Community College students Maria Aybar of Lowell and Zeina El Jenaynati of Lincoln have been named 2017 student commencement speakers. They will address the more than 1,400 members of the Class of 2017 during commencement exercises Thursday, starting at 10 a.m., at Lowell Memorial Auditorium.
