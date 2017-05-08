Teen shot in head in Lowell
Police are investigating what precipitated a 14-year-old boy being shot in the head in the Back Central neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. The unidentified youth was conscious, alert and talking when Lowell police arrived at 35 Mead St., where the shooting allegedly occurred, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Billerica man sues over medical treatment in... (May '08)
|Mon
|Smirk
|186
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|Mon
|Bob KA-58
|18,208
|Pelham man files excessive force suit against city (Nov '10)
|May 7
|Bob Clark
|73
|Mafia in Billerica? (Sep '09)
|May 4
|Maniac99
|33
|Ten charged in Lowell gang raids; weapons, drug... (Jul '08)
|Apr 28
|theo
|668
|Kenneth Waters was innocent 100% (Oct '10)
|Apr 24
|blowbackredfish
|34
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|Apr 17
|Shortstuff
|346
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC