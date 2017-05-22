Step by step, sharing hope

9 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

It was a colorful carnival on the banks of the Merrimack River for Lowell General Hospital's 18th annual TeamWalk for CancerCare. More than 5,000 people -- representing family members, companies, middle schools and more -- showed up for the charity event, which raised $920,000 for cancer patients at Lowell General Hospital.

