State agency backs Lowell's field-replication plan for Cawley Stadium school option

20 hrs ago

The option for a new high school at Cawley Stadium in Lowell remains alive after officials from a state agency said they supported the city's fields replication plan on Friday. In a face-to-face meeting, officials from the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs backed the city's plan to replace the athletic fields if a new high school is built at Cawley.

