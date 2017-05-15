St. Louis School celebrates 110 years

St. Louis School celebrates 110 years

And that is what more than 120 lovely guests did on the unseasonably warm spring evening of April 28, when Saint Louis School in Lowell hosted its first Blue and Gold Gala at the pristine Four Oaks Country Club. SLS celebrated 110 years of educating and nurturing the whole child, and also honored the Sisters of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, who started the school and have continued to educate the SLS students.

