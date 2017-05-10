SJC upholds lower court ruling overturning arson convictions in deadly Lowell fire
The state's highest court on Thursday upheld a Middlesex Superior court judge's 2014 decision overturning one arson and eight murder convictions against former Lowell resident Victor Rosario in one of the city's most deadly fires in history. Rosario, now 59, was convicted in 1983 for arson and murder after a fire the previous year at 32-36 Decatur St. killed eight people, including five children.
