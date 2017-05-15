Sheedy sentenced to life in prison for killing Barbara Romano
James Sheedy was sentenced to die in prison for the 2014 first degree murder of 54-year-old Barbara Romano, of Lowell, when a judge imposed the automatic sentence required in the case in Lowell Superior Court Tuesday. Sheedy, 55, of Lowell, was convicted by a jury last week of first degree murder for the May 31, 2014 killing of Romano, who suffered up to 27 wounds from a box cutter when Sheedy attacked her inside his Walker Street apartment.
