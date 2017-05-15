Sheedy sentenced to life in prison fo...

Sheedy sentenced to life in prison for killing Barbara Romano

James Sheedy was sentenced to die in prison for the 2014 first degree murder of 54-year-old Barbara Romano, of Lowell, when a judge imposed the automatic sentence required in the case in Lowell Superior Court Tuesday. Sheedy, 55, of Lowell, was convicted by a jury last week of first degree murder for the May 31, 2014 killing of Romano, who suffered up to 27 wounds from a box cutter when Sheedy attacked her inside his Walker Street apartment.

