Self-defense or rage murder? A jury will decide Lowell slaying

No one in Lowell Superior Court disputed that James Sheedy killed Barbara Romano during a drug and alcohol-fueled fight in Sheedy's Walker Street apartment in 2014, but a jury is now deliberating whether Sheedy defended himself during mutual combat, or killed out of rage. Attorneys delivered their closing arguments in Sheedy's first-degree murder trial on Monday, with two very different takes on what led to the killing.

