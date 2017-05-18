Salisbury and Hampton just a short drive away
There's the main strip of shops, arcades and restaurants, many with outdoor seating in view of the sea. There are the rows and rows of small beach houses, sand- and pastel-colored siding, just a minute's walk from the water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|17 hr
|Bob KA-58
|18,229
|Camp Saint Mary's (Jan '09)
|May 15
|Amyboorie
|37
|Ex-Billerica man sues over medical treatment in... (May '08)
|May 8
|Smirk
|186
|Pelham man files excessive force suit against city (Nov '10)
|May 7
|Bob Clark
|73
|Mafia in Billerica? (Sep '09)
|May 4
|Maniac99
|33
|Ten charged in Lowell gang raids; weapons, drug... (Jul '08)
|Apr 28
|theo
|668
|Kenneth Waters was innocent 100% (Oct '10)
|Apr 24
|blowbackredfish
|34
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC