Renovate or build new? What some Lowell High School students think
The controversy is spurring on whether city officials will choose Cawley Stadium as the new Lowell High School's building location or to keep it in downtown Lowell. With more than 3,000 current students, the city will be making a vital decision on the expansion's whereabouts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dracut senior housing inches closer, but with a...
|37 min
|Patricia Russell
|1
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|47 min
|Bob KA-58
|18,233
|Domestic assault charges dropped against former...
|Mon
|hammerhead
|1
|do you remember? (wilmington style) (Aug '08)
|May 19
|Airgoz
|359
|Camp Saint Mary's (Jan '09)
|May 15
|Amyboorie
|37
|Ex-Billerica man sues over medical treatment in... (May '08)
|May 8
|Smirk
|186
|Pelham man files excessive force suit against city (Nov '10)
|May 7
|Bob Clark
|73
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC