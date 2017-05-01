Pub crawl suspect fails to show in co...

Pub crawl suspect fails to show in court; arrest warrant issued

A warrant has been issued for one of two men arrested in connection with a Saturday pub crawl after he failed to attend his arraignment at Lowell District Court Monday. A default warrant was issued for Jvaughn Yulfo, 21, of New Bedford.

