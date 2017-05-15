Only 10, Billerica boy shows power of...

Only 10, Billerica boy shows power of caring

In conjunction with Aaron's Presents, he recently hosted his 5th annual Skate-A-Thon at the Tsongas Center in Lowell -- raising money to fund community service projects for more than 50 children in the Merrimack Valley. More than 300 kids from Lowell and the surrounding area attended the charity event; they were able to try ice skating for the first time.

