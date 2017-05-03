No injuries when car hits another car then crashes into house in Lowell
No one was injured in a Wednesday morning accident in which a driver backed into another car and a house on Wilder Street. Naihorn Ngi was backing out of her driveway shortly after 9 a.m., when she struck a parked car across the street, she said with language assistance of family who were at the scene.
