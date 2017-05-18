Newton Mayor Setti Warren running for Massachusetts governor
In this June 4, 2011 file photo, Newton Mayor Setti Warren addresses delegates during the Democratic Convention at the Tsongas Arena in Lowell, Mass. Warren is jumping into the race for Massachusetts governor, joining two other Democratic candidates hoping to unseat Republican Gov. Charlie Baker in next year's election.
