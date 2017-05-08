New president for Humane Society

New president for Humane Society

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

The Lowell Humane Society has announced that Christine Chisholm of Tyngsboro is the 24th president of the society's board of directors. Outgoing President Grace Jeanes served in that capacity for 10 years, and joined the board in 2004.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-Billerica man sues over medical treatment in... (May '08) Mon Smirk 186
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) Mon Bob KA-58 18,208
News Pelham man files excessive force suit against city (Nov '10) May 7 Bob Clark 73
Mafia in Billerica? (Sep '09) May 4 Maniac99 33
News Ten charged in Lowell gang raids; weapons, drug... (Jul '08) Apr 28 theo 668
Kenneth Waters was innocent 100% (Oct '10) Apr 24 blowbackredfish 34
Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08) Apr 17 Shortstuff 346
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,446 • Total comments across all topics: 280,901,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC