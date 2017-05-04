Mysterious bubble in Lowell confirmed by official as "testing" of new device
It was hard -- impossible, even -- to miss. Several people were intrigued enough to stop and stare.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mafia in Billerica? (Sep '09)
|3 hr
|Maniac99
|33
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|11 hr
|Bob KA-58
|18,204
|Ten charged in Lowell gang raids; weapons, drug... (Jul '08)
|Apr 28
|theo
|668
|Kenneth Waters was innocent 100% (Oct '10)
|Apr 24
|blowbackredfish
|34
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|Apr 17
|Shortstuff
|346
|Billerica crim,e 70s 80s 90s (Jul '08)
|Apr 14
|Chaz
|370
|THE MAIN EVENT: Crowds flock to see 'Fighter' s... (Jul '09)
|Apr 9
|Erin M
|76
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC