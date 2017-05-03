Mother killed in Billerica crash was working her first day on the job

It was Leezandra Aponte's first day on the job, a temporary position she had taken to help pay for her daughter Valeria's quinceaera, a 15th birthday celebration. A few hours into her shift Wednesday, Aponte was fatally struck by a Jeep SUV that crashed into the crowd at the Lynnway Auto Auction, her brother told reporters outside Lahey Hospital & Medical Center.

