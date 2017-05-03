Milinazzo ends speculation: Will not seek re-election
City Councilor and former Mayor James Milinazzo ended weeks of speculation, announcing Wednesday he will not be a candidate for re-election this fall. Milinazzo discussed his decision, and the high-school issue during Sun Spot, The Sun's newspaper's contribution to the Lowell Telecommunication Corp.'s weekly news magazine, LTC News.
