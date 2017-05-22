Middlesex officers honored by sheriff
Members of the Middlesex Sheriff's Office Warrant Apprehension Unit, who helped catch an alleged Tewksbury carjacker earlier this year, were among employees recognized by the sheriff for excellence during a ceremony last week. Members of the unit, which includes deputy sheriffs, a Lowell police officer, and a Bentley University police officer, arrested 347 people wanted on warrants from over 80 agencies in 2016, according to a press release.
