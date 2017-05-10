Methuen man is fifth victim to die in auto-auction crash
A 55-year-old Methuen man died of injuries sustained in the Lynnway Auto Auction crash, making him the fifth victim killed due to the May 3 incident. Ruben Espaillat was pronounced dead at Lahey Hospital on Saturday, according to a release from MIddlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.
