Methuen man is fifth victim to die in auto-auction crash

19 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

A 55-year-old Methuen man died of injuries sustained in the Lynnway Auto Auction crash, making him the fifth victim killed due to the May 3 incident. Ruben Espaillat was pronounced dead at Lahey Hospital on Saturday, according to a release from MIddlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

