Memorial ceremony tonight for murdered Lowell woman

Community members will have the opportunity to come together to celebrate the life of Nicole Gamache-White, the Lowell woman shot to death last week. A memorial ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday by Sampas Pavilion at 160 Pawtucket Blvd. It is open to all those who want to honor the life of the 44-year-old mother of three.

