Matt Ray & Pablo Maguire Riding Hometown Spots
Matt Ray comes through with the second video from his fledgling YouTube with a session he caught with local homie Pablo Maguire in downtown Lowell, MA. You already know Matt's special meter stays on 100, but it looks like some of it rubbed off on Pablo as well.
