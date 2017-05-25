Mass. gun laws deny rights of citizens
The laws Daniel Gannon of Lowell seeks are hidden in plain sight. They are M.G.L, Chapter 140, Section 131, paragraph D, and Chapter 140, Section 131A.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|Thu
|Highlands Guy
|18,235
|Dracut senior housing inches closer, but with a...
|May 23
|Patricia Russell
|1
|Domestic assault charges dropped against former...
|May 22
|hammerhead
|1
|do you remember? (wilmington style) (Aug '08)
|May 19
|Airgoz
|359
|Camp Saint Mary's (Jan '09)
|May 15
|Amyboorie
|37
|Ex-Billerica man sues over medical treatment in... (May '08)
|May 8
|Smirk
|186
|Pelham man files excessive force suit against city (Nov '10)
|May 7
|Bob Clark
|73
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC