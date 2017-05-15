LTLC in shape thanks to Circle

A check for $50,000, representing proceeds from the "Fund a Need Drive" held during the recent Circle Health Ball for Community Health Initiatives, was presented last week to the Lowell Transition Living Center. Since 1986 the LTLC, an affiliate of the South Middlesex Opportunity Council, has been serving the poor and homeless in Greater Lowell, operating a 90-bed shelter, and providing case management and a variety of support services to help homeless adults get back on their feet.

