LTLC in shape thanks to Circle
A check for $50,000, representing proceeds from the "Fund a Need Drive" held during the recent Circle Health Ball for Community Health Initiatives, was presented last week to the Lowell Transition Living Center. Since 1986 the LTLC, an affiliate of the South Middlesex Opportunity Council, has been serving the poor and homeless in Greater Lowell, operating a 90-bed shelter, and providing case management and a variety of support services to help homeless adults get back on their feet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|4 hr
|dingodevil
|18,225
|Camp Saint Mary's (Jan '09)
|Mon
|Amyboorie
|37
|Ex-Billerica man sues over medical treatment in... (May '08)
|May 8
|Smirk
|186
|Pelham man files excessive force suit against city (Nov '10)
|May 7
|Bob Clark
|73
|Mafia in Billerica? (Sep '09)
|May 4
|Maniac99
|33
|Ten charged in Lowell gang raids; weapons, drug... (Jul '08)
|Apr 28
|theo
|668
|Kenneth Waters was innocent 100% (Oct '10)
|Apr 24
|blowbackredfish
|34
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC