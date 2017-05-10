Lowell's Moody School part of national concert
Third- and fourth-graders at the Moody Elementary School will join about 3,000 students from around the Northeast participating in the Young American Voices concert on Wednesday, May 31, at 7 p.m., at the Tsongas Center. The concert -- at which students from other Lowell schools, including Bartlett, Pyne and Wang are also participating -- will feature music from Lynyrd Skynyrd to Katy Perry.
