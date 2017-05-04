Lowell's 'Click It or Ticket' campaign shifts to high gear
Lowell police will join up to 200 other Massachusetts police departments, state police and other state officials to take part in the national Click It or Ticket campaign this month. The high-visibility mobilization, to take place from May 8 through May 29, promotes seat-belt use through increased traffic enforcement and is aimed at reducing motor vehicle deaths and injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mafia in Billerica? (Sep '09)
|17 hr
|Maniac99
|33
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|Thu
|Bob KA-58
|18,204
|Ten charged in Lowell gang raids; weapons, drug... (Jul '08)
|Apr 28
|theo
|668
|Kenneth Waters was innocent 100% (Oct '10)
|Apr 24
|blowbackredfish
|34
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|Apr 17
|Shortstuff
|346
|Billerica crim,e 70s 80s 90s (Jul '08)
|Apr 14
|Chaz
|370
|THE MAIN EVENT: Crowds flock to see 'Fighter' s... (Jul '09)
|Apr 9
|Erin M
|76
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC