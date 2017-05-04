Lowell's 'Click It or Ticket' campaig...

Lowell's 'Click It or Ticket' campaign shifts to high gear

Lowell police will join up to 200 other Massachusetts police departments, state police and other state officials to take part in the national Click It or Ticket campaign this month. The high-visibility mobilization, to take place from May 8 through May 29, promotes seat-belt use through increased traffic enforcement and is aimed at reducing motor vehicle deaths and injuries.

Lowell, MA

