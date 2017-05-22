Lowell vet center reaches out to Camb...

Lowell vet center reaches out to Cambodians to offer PTSD help

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

Eleven of the soldiers that Army paratrooper Richard Barbato fought beside in Iraq came back home only to take their own lives. As Barbato, outreach specialist for the Lowell Vet Center, told a group that gathered at Lowell's VFW Hall on Plain Street on Monday night, "When you go to war, in a year you're cramming in a lifetime's worth of bad experiences."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) 37 min Sla 18,230
News Domestic assault charges dropped against former... 23 hr hammerhead 1
do you remember? (wilmington style) (Aug '08) May 19 Airgoz 359
Camp Saint Mary's (Jan '09) May 15 Amyboorie 37
News Ex-Billerica man sues over medical treatment in... (May '08) May 8 Smirk 186
News Pelham man files excessive force suit against city (Nov '10) May 7 Bob Clark 73
Mafia in Billerica? (Sep '09) May 4 Maniac99 33
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,037 • Total comments across all topics: 281,221,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC