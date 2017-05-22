Lowell vet center reaches out to Cambodians to offer PTSD help
Eleven of the soldiers that Army paratrooper Richard Barbato fought beside in Iraq came back home only to take their own lives. As Barbato, outreach specialist for the Lowell Vet Center, told a group that gathered at Lowell's VFW Hall on Plain Street on Monday night, "When you go to war, in a year you're cramming in a lifetime's worth of bad experiences."
