Lowell toddler injured in fall from second-story window
A 2-year-old girl fell from a second-story window at a home on Lane Street on Friday afternoon and was rushed to Lowell General Hospital, but police say it now appears the girl did not suffer life-threatening injuries. Emergency crews were called to 68 Lane St., about 11:30 a.m., for a report that a child fell out a window.
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|do you remember? (wilmington style) (Aug '08)
|Fri
|Airgoz
|359
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|May 18
|Bob KA-58
|18,229
|Camp Saint Mary's (Jan '09)
|May 15
|Amyboorie
|37
|Ex-Billerica man sues over medical treatment in... (May '08)
|May 8
|Smirk
|186
|Pelham man files excessive force suit against city (Nov '10)
|May 7
|Bob Clark
|73
|Mafia in Billerica? (Sep '09)
|May 4
|Maniac99
|33
|Ten charged in Lowell gang raids; weapons, drug... (Jul '08)
|Apr 28
|theo
|668
