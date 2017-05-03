Lowell schools weigh realigning libra...

Lowell schools weigh realigning library aides

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

Facing a reduction in the amount of free cash it will receive from the city for next year's budget, the Lowell Public Schools administration has proposed a complete realignment of library aides and a plan to reduce the number of costly out-of-district special-education placements. The city will still exceed net school spending next year, and will likely end up contributing roughly the same amount to the school district as it did last year, Superintendent Salah Khelfaoui told the School Committee on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) 2 hr Bob KA-58 18,204
News Ten charged in Lowell gang raids; weapons, drug... (Jul '08) Apr 28 theo 668
Kenneth Waters was innocent 100% (Oct '10) Apr 24 blowbackredfish 34
Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08) Apr 17 Shortstuff 346
Billerica crim,e 70s 80s 90s (Jul '08) Apr 14 Chaz 370
News THE MAIN EVENT: Crowds flock to see 'Fighter' s... (Jul '09) Apr 9 Erin M 76
Should an uninsured driver from NH be allowed t... (Aug '08) Apr 5 Greg 115
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,292 • Total comments across all topics: 280,767,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC