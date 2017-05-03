Lowell schools weigh realigning library aides
Facing a reduction in the amount of free cash it will receive from the city for next year's budget, the Lowell Public Schools administration has proposed a complete realignment of library aides and a plan to reduce the number of costly out-of-district special-education placements. The city will still exceed net school spending next year, and will likely end up contributing roughly the same amount to the school district as it did last year, Superintendent Salah Khelfaoui told the School Committee on Wednesday.
