Lowell residents file suit alleging at-large elections discriminate

A coalition of 13 Asian-American and Latino Lowell residents on Thursday filed a federal voting rights lawsuit against the city, alleging that Lowell's municipal election system discriminates against minorities. Plaintiffs say the use of citywide at-large elections for all seats on the Lowell City Council and Lowell School Committee dilutes the voting power of minority voters in Lowell, violating the federal Voting Rights Act, as well as the United States Constitution, according to a release from the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights and Economic Justice .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.